Columbus Crew send Ghanaian defender Lalas Abukakar to Colorado Rapids on loan

Columbus Crew have loaned out defender Lalas Abubakar to Colorado Rapids for the remainder of the MLS season.

This was after the Black and Gold acquired $125,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) from Rapids.

''We believe that this MLS season-long loan will give Lalas the opportunity to gain valuable minutes,” said Crew SC President Tim Bezbatchenko.

''The Targeted Allocation Money we have received in exchange will benefit us as we continue to shape our roster.''

Abubakar, 24, was selected by the Crew in the First Round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, with the fifth overall pick.

To date, he has made 31 regular-season appearances (27 starts) and scored two goals for the Black & Gold.

Prior to joining Crew SC, Abubakar played three seasons at the University of Dayton from 2014-2016, making 61 appearances (60 starts), scoring four goals and recording six assists during his time there.