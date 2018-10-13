Columbus Crew star Jonathan Mensah handed captain's armband on Black Stars return

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah was handed the armband on his return to the Ghana squad in almost one year in Friday's friendly against Asante Kotoko.

The centre back, who has been senior international since 2010, was made leader on the pitch as the Black Stars crushed the Porcupine Warriors 3-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The two-time FIFA World Cup finalist has been out of the team since featuring in the 5-1 demolishing of Congo last September in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Mensah is regarded one of the experienced internationals in the current crop of players.

He has scored one goal in 25 league appearances for Columbus Crew in the MLS.