Columbus Crew winger Yaw Yeboah confident Black Stars can win 2023 AFCON title

Columbus Crew winger Yaw Yeboah believes Ghana have the necessary quality to win the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The team will be competing in the tournament, which takes place in neighbouring country Ivory Coast, as they seek to secure their fifth continental trophy.

Black Stars are in Group B and will face Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

Speaking to JoySports, Yeboah, who plays for MLS club Columbus Crew, expressed confidence in Ghana's ability to succeed, stating that the team possesses all the qualities required to win the tournament.

"We have all the qualities to be there, all the qualities to win the AFCON," Yeboah said. "We are hoping that everything goes well for the players and also for the country to ensure we win."

Yeboah, a former captain of the Black Meteors, has been named in the 55-man provisional squad released on Wednesday and will hope to make the final cut for the tournament next month. He last played for the Black Stars during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, coming on as a late substitute in the 3-1 win over Zimbabwe.

The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13, and run until February 11, 2024.