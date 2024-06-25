Combine hard work with luck - Andre Ayew advises aspiring footballers

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has shared valuable advice with aspiring footballers, emphasising the importance of dedication and hard work while acknowledging that a little bit of luck is also necessary for success in the sport.

Speaking at the All Stars Festival in his hometown, Tamale, Ayew said, "Everyone has what it takes to step into our shoes. Being a professional footballer means you have certain qualities to succeed, but what is important is the hard work, hunger, and dedication you show to develop those qualities."

"In football, you also need a bit of luck to succeed. The game was a bit difficult due to the pitch, but we wanted to come here because the last time we played here for the national team, we enjoyed massive support."

Ayew's advice comes from a place of experience and achievement. As Ghana's most-capped player and current captain, he has had an impressive career, playing for clubs such as Marseille, West Ham, Swansea City, and most recently, Le Havre. Despite joining Le Havre after pre-season last season, he was instrumental in their survival in the French Ligue 1.

At 34 years old, Ayew continues to demonstrate his dedication and passion for the game, serving as a role model for young footballers striving to make their mark in the sport.