'Committed' Andre Ayew must make a return to Black Stars - Abdul Salam Yakubu

Renowned football administrator Abdul Salam Yakubu has called for Andre Ayew's return to the Black Stars.

Ayew has been out of the senior national team after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after the reappointment of Otto Addo on March 2024.

However, the U-20 World Cup winner has been on a superb form for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1 season.

The 34-year-old has scored four goals in 17 appearances in the ongoing season.

With the Black Stars set to regroup later this month for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, the New Edubiase United owner has called for the inclusion of the former West Ham United and Swansea City attacker.

"I believe Andre Ayew must be given a chance at the Black Stars again," he told Asempa FM.

"We all know Ayew's commitment to the Black Stars, and we know if be doesn't score, he will assist, so I believe Anfre Ayew must be given the chance again because we need him," he added.

Ghana, currently second in Group I with nine points, will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, at 19:00 GMT. They will then travel to Morocco to take on Madagascar at the Grand Stade d’Al Hoceima on Monday, March 24.