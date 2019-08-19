Community Football: Mboma City are HAMISOC 2019 champions

Mboma city with the slogan “city of goals” was crowned the champions of the 2019 edition of the Happy Man Bitters Inter-Community Soccer Competition after they defeated Mighty warriors by a lone goal scored by Wisdom Abochi in the first half.

Kajelo Holy stars also defeated Mission Warriors for the 3 place.

The competition which has grown to become the most prestigious soccer competition in the region was graced by distinguished sports personalities including Coach C.K Akunnor, Coach Samuel Boadu of Medeama fc, and Coach Hamza Mohammed. Also, in attendance was popular sports journalists Sticker and Siasia.

The tournament also had the Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional area, P3 Denis Balinia Adda Aniakwo Asagpare II as the special quest of Honour at the event. In his key note address, he expressed gratitude to the CEO of Charger ltd Dr. Bortey Borketey for always investing in the youth of Navrongo. He also charged everyone to always remember to say a prayer for the CEO and his business.

The CEO of Charger ltd Dr. Bortey Borketey in his address read on his behalf also expressed his appreciation to the royal highness for the warm reception given to him and his team. He also advised the youth to focus on developing their talents as the world now relies on talent as a mean to poverty alleviation. He concluded by expressing his appreciation to the Fehna team for always putting in their best effort to having an exciting event.

The 3 months long competition was themed “Rise as one, win as all” and started with 12 teams from the 2 Kasena Nankana districts divided into groups of 2, playing in an away or home format.

As part of their price, Mboma city went home with a cash prize of 3,000 cedis, a giant trophy for keep, sets of jerseys and gold winners medals. Mighty warriors also went home with cash prize of 1,500 cedis, sets of jerseys and silver medals. Kajelo Holy stars went home with 1,000 cedis, set of jerseys and bronze medals while Mission warriors went home with a set of jerseys.

All teams also had appearance fee and qualification fees. Individual awards were awarded to outstanding players for the tournament as listed below

Most Valuable Player (Player of the tournament)- Muftawu Raphic-Mboma city

Highest goal scorer- Issaku Alhassan-Mighty Warriors

Best keeper-Laari Samson- Mighty Warriors

Best Young Player-Beckman- Mission Warriors

A Happy Man Pro 11 team was also voted for by the various coaches.

Fehna Entertainment was the Organizing Committee of HAMISOC was in-charge of the elaboration of the regulations governing the competition and the organization this competition.