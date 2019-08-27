Community Football: Night Street Soccer league Ho enters final week on Thursday

It has been a memorable months of Night Street Soccer League and we are set for a dramatic final day of action.

The title race, top-three battle,area supremacy and fight to beat the bottom place have all been thrilling these months with a host of teams still with plenty to play for.

Who will be getting their hands on this Maiden edition of Night Street Soccer League at the end of the season? The incredible contest between Ho Bankoe, Anagokordzi and Vanakpoe will go down to the final kick while it remains to be seen what order Ho Housing, Anlokordzi and Ho Barracks will finish in.

The last round of fixtures will be played on Thursday,29th August 2019 at the Civic Center Nfodzo Park in Ho. Ho Bankoe currently leads the league log with 18 points after 9 weeks of action.

A maximum points against Housing will be enough for lifting the trophy. Housing however promise to give their Host a very though unforgettable game.

"If it's housing that Bankoe will defeat and win this trophy, then they should forget it. We will teach then football lessons and spoil their Party " captain Adama Adzewuda said.

Anagokordzi however are poised to come back to winning ways after a failed attempt last week. They play against their twin rivals Anlokordzi in a fierce local derby to tail league leaders Bankoe, hoping a slip from them will hand them the trophy.

The last game of the day will see another title contender Vanakpoe taking on Ho Barracks. Captain of Vanakpoe, Sedinam Dzameku promise to finish the league on a high note and prays other results will go their favor.

"we are moving into our last game with all seriousness, pick 3 points and pray Bankoe and Anagokordzi looses. That will boost our chances of clinching the trophy.

But first we want to win our games" said Sedinam. Night Street Soccer is a Night time football League,first of it's kind in the Volta region and is aimed at equipping, nurturing, and mentoring talents in Anlokodzi, Ho.

Below are week 9 fixtures and standing.

Anlokordzi vs Anagokordzi Barracks Vs Vanakpoe Bankoe Vs Ho-Housing

Standing Bankoe 18 Anagokodzi 16 Vanakpoe 16 Housing 12 Anlokordzi 6 Barracks 4

By: Eric Eli Adzie