Como announce signing of Dutch-Ghanaian Jayden Addai

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Jayden Addai has joined Italian outfit Como 1907.

The 19-year-old signed a deal that will keep him at Como till the summer of 2030 following his departure from AZ Alkmaar.

The talented forward arrives after starring in Jong AZ's campaign last season, helping them win the UEFA Youth League. He also made his Eredivisie debut last season and scored 15 goals in the Eerste Divisie.

“I am thrilled to be here and to have the opportunity to join such a prestigious club as Como 1907. The club has an ambitious project, and I can’t wait to help achieving great goals," said Jayden Addai.

"This is my first experience away from home, but I am quickly settling in and feeling very confident and determined. Como is a special place. I visited the lake last year and found it lovely: a pleasant climate, great food â€” a place where you feel really good."

Como manager Cesc Fabregas praised the qualities of the winger and believes he is a great addition to the team.

"Jayden is direct, technical, and brave. He’s already shown real quality at a high level, and we believe this is the perfect place for him to grow and thrive. We’re excited to have him with us," the former Arsenal player said.