Como manager Fabregas extols qualities of Jayden Addai

Como 1907 manager Cesc Fabregas has praised the qualities of Dutch-Ghanaian forward Jayden Addai.

The 19-year-old forward joined the Italian Serie A in the summer transfer window on a five-year deal from AZ Alkmaar.

The pacy winger will join his teammates for pre-season in the coming days and Fabregas believes he is in the perfect place to continue his development.

“Jayden is direct, technical, and brave. He’s already shown real quality at a high level, and we believe this is the perfect place for him to grow and thrive. We’re excited to have him with us," said Fabregas.

Meanwhile, Addai said the Como project convinced him in making a decision to leave the Netherlands tp continue his career in Italy.

“I am thrilled to be here and to have the opportunity to join such a prestigious club as Como 1907. The club has an ambitious project, and I can’t wait to help achieving great goals," said Addai.

"This is my first experience away from home, but I am quickly settling in and feeling very confident and determined. Como is a special place. I visited the lake last year and found it lovely: a pleasant climate, great food â€” a place where you feel really good”.