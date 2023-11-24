Comoros match-winner against Ghana Myziane Maolida faces sack at Hertha Berlin

Comoros winger Myziane Maolida has been asked to find a new club following his struggles at Hertha Berlin.

Despite a goo run of form for Comoros in the World Cup qualifiers, Hertha Berlin manager Pal Dardai labelled the French-born forward as lazy.

Maolida joined the German outfit in the summer transfer window but has struggled to make an impact in the Bundesliga 2.

"We haven't forgotten about him. But he should find a club where he can play and leave us as quickly as possible. He had many chances; I've seen few players in my life as lazy as him," Dardai said in a pre-match presser ahead of the game against Hanover 96.

Maolida scored for Comoros against the Central African Republic and was the match-winner in the famous victory over the Black Stars of Ghana.

The winger's agent, Phillipe Lamboley has replied Dardai for failing to bring the best out of the player.

"I understand that Mr Dárdai is offended that a player like Myziane, whom he has not used since the beginning of the season and whom he dropped, has played in international games at a high level and acted as a centre forward - something that Mr Dárdai, who works hard, never noticed," the agent said, as quoted by Get Football France.