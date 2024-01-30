"Concentrate on developing policies"- GFA Exco member Oduro Sarfo to Okudzeto Ablakwa after AFCON budget leak

Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo has jabbed Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa after the Member of Parliament leaked the budget for the 2023 AFCON.

The MP for North Tongu on Tuesday posted the financial plan for the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire, with the FA and the Sports Ministry agreeing on a $8.5 million budget.

The information generated huge discourse on social media with followers of the national team criticising the leaders of sports in the country.

Nana Oduro Sarfo, who was retained as chairman of the Black Maidens, reacted to the news, claiming the politician should desists from 'cheap football politics'.

"Okudzeto Ablakwa should concentrate on developing policies rather than discussing cheap football politics," he said on Asempa FM.

He went on to defend the amount, insisting no country plays at the Nations Cup because of the prize money, which is now $7 million.

"No country participates in the Afcon for the prize money," he added.

The Black Stars crashed out of the tournament at the group stage for a second successive time.