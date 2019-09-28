Confed Cup Match Report: RS Berkane 2-0 AshantiGold- Ten man Miners lose and crush out of Africa

AshantiGold's campaign in the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup came to end on Saturday night after a 2-0 defeat at RS Berkane with ten men.

The Miners bowed out 4-3 on aggregate despite winning the reverse fixture at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium a fortnight ago.

Berkane were boosted by a sixth minute sending off of AshantiGold defender Musah Mohammed- the centre back picked up a straight red card.

It took 32 minutes before the hosts could break down the Ghanaian side when Burkinabe Issoufou Dayo opened the scoring with an overhead kick from inside the box.

Just before half time, Zaid Krouch fired home from outside the box after some intricate passing play from the Morocco.

This happened to be the clincher as AshGold put up a defensive display to prevent conceding more goals.

Goalkeeper Frank Boateng produced two quality saves to deny the hosts.