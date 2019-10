Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have drawn Ivorian side San Pedro in the play- offs of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors were eliminated from the Champions League after losing to Tunisian side Etoile Sportive du Sahel in both legs.

The draw held today in Cairo saw Kotoko

The first leg will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 27 October 2019 before the return leg in Ivory Coast on 3 November, 2019.