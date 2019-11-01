Confederation Cup play-offs: Asante Kotoko hang on to slim advantage ahead of San Pedro clash

Asante Kotoko will be leaving the shores of Ghana later today for their second leg clash against Ivorian side San Pedro in the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a slim win over San Pedro in a game that was played in two installments over two days at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The first half of the game was played on a Sunday whilst the second half played on a Monday.

This was due to heavy rains on the Sunday which led to the match officials calling off the game and rescheduling it for the next day per the CAF rules.

Kotoko striker Naby Keita came off the bench to score a penalty injury time to secure the win for the Porcupine Warriors.

Asante Kotoko will have to guard their 1-0 win in the first leg and improve their chances of qualifying to the group stage.

The Porcupine Warriors have been poor in their away trip this season and they will have to be at their best to prevent elimination.

Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen has named a strong team for the trip to Ivory Coast with Songne Yacouba making a return to the team.

Qualification to the group stage will see Asante Kotoko secure $275,000 from CAF as prize money.