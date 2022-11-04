Conference League: Youngster Emmanuel Yeboah helps Romanian side CFR Cluj qualify for knockout play-off

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah helped CFR Cluj secure a crucial 1-0 win over Ballkani to qualify for the Europa Conference League knockout play-off.

In what was a must-win game for the Romanian side after successive defeats, they emerged victorious thanks to a first-half goal by Yeboah's compatriot Nana Boateng.

Yeboah put in an incredible shift in helping his Cluj defend their one-goal lead. The 20-year-old recorded two clearances, won five ground duels and eight aerial duels. He produced three tackles and two interceptions.

International statistical website SofaScore rated Yeboah's 90 minutes performance with a score of 7. The former Young Apostles striker played five out of the six games in the group stage.

CFR Cluj finished second behind Turkey club Sivasspor with 10 points.