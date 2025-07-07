Confident Findiib ready to lead Black Queens against champions South Africa

Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Findiib says Ghana is focused and ready for their opening Group C match against defending champions South Africa in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking ahead of Monday’s clash in Oudja, Morocco, Findiib dismissed pressure concerns, insisting the team is calm and prepared. “You don’t have to have pressure when playing. Even if you feel it, you must go through it as a professional,” she said.

Ghana returns to the WAFCON after missing the 2022 edition and is looking to make a strong statement. With players like Evelyn Badu, Portia Boakye and Doris Boaduwaa leading the team, the Queens hope to end their long title drought.

Findiib, making her debut at the tournament, said she is proud to wear Ghana’s colours and is determined to help the team succeed. “Some of us are here for the first time, and we are grateful. It’s a great opportunity to showcase ourselves and do our best for our motherland.”

Ghana last beat South Africa in 2016 and has lost four of their last five meetings. Monday’s encounter promises to be a high-stakes contest in Group C.