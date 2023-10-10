GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Confident Mohammed Shawkan believes in Accra Lions' revival despite 1-0 loss to Kotoko

Published on: 10 October 2023
Confident Mohammed Shawkan believes in Accra Lions' revival despite 1-0 loss to Kotoko

Accra Lions' young midfielder, Mohammed Shawkan, exudes confidence in his team's ability to bounce back despite suffering a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The Lions endured a painful loss to the Porcupine Warriors on a Monday evening clash held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite the setback, Shawkan, who was recognised as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the match, remains resolutely optimistic about his team's resurgence in the upcoming fixtures.

"We have been putting in a lot of effort during our training sessions, and we firmly believe that the results will soon reflect our hard work," he affirmed during a post-match interview.

Currently occupying the 10th position with five points, Accra Lions are gearing up for their next challenge against Great Olympics.

With their spirits undaunted and their focus set on improvement, the team are determined to make their mark in the Ghana Premier League.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more