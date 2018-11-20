Confirmed: Akufo-Addo meeting over Black Stars will go ahead

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo will hold closed-door meeting with Black Stars players Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew today.

Its unclear the agenda for Tuesday's meeting but sources say it will focus on strengthening the team's performance as the country aim to win the Africa Cup of Nations title in 36-years.

It also been speculated in the local media that president will water down on the perceived captaincy row involving the two stars.

Though Asamoah Gyan reacted angrily to earlier reports on Tuesday, the meeting will go on as planned at the Jubilee House later today.

The two players are back in their native Ghana after helping the country clinch a 2-0 win over Ethiopia in Adis Ababa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier over the weekend.

Andre, who is on loan at Turkish side Fenerbahçe, played full throttle as Gyan was an unused substitute.