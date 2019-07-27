CONFIRMED: AshantiGold announce re-signing midfielder Emmanuel Osei Baffour

Midfielder Emmanuel Osei Baffour has rejoined AshantiGold one after leaving to join Karela United.

Osei Baffour was one of the highly rated players at the Len Clay before leaving to join the then Premier League newboys on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has returned to where he honed his talent and has penned three-year deal.

He is expected to feature in the club's CAF Confederation Cup campaign.