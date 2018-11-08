CONFIRMED: Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan named in Ghana squad to face Ethiopia; goalkeeper Felix Annan dropped

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has recalled Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia next week but home-based goalkeeper Felix Annan has been over-looked.

Appiah put the two boys on ice after falling out with them last September when they withdraw from the squad to face Congo in a return leg qualifier to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Andre claimed he had a pain in his thigh and Jordan posted a photo of himself receiving treatment in a local hospital for food poisoning.

But the brothers were back in action just days later, leaving froth at the mouth of the mild-mannered head coach.

Appiah has managed to resolve his differences with the Fenerbahce and Crystal Palace stars for the 18 November, 2018 assignment.

The 20-man squad includes talented midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is on loan at Swiss Super League side FC St Gallen from Red Bull Salzburg.

The former WAFA player has earned his debut competitive call-up after an earlier one last year when he was invited to prepare for the double friendlies against Mexico and USA.

Captain Asamoah Gyan who was recalled last month for the abolished double header against Sierra Leone has been retained.

Back-to-form Kwadwo Asamoah, Afriyie Acquah and Emmanuel Boateng have maintained their slots.

Andy Yiadom is the only outfield player in the books of a second-tier side to be invited for match.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan who gave a good account of himself last month in the friendly against his club has been dropped.

Appiah opted for Lawrence Ati-Zigi of French second-tier side Sochaux.

The Black Stars team will begin camping in Kenya on 12 November, 2018 to prepare for the must-win assignment.

Ghana thumped Ethiopia 5-0 in June last year at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and are determined to get the points to revive their qualification bid.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)