CONFIRMED: Black Stars to play Asante Kotoko in a friendly on Friday

The Black Stars will playAsante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a friendly on Friday.

This comes after Ghana and Sierra Leone Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers was cancelled.

The much-anticipated fixture was cancelled due to the fact that the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), did not meet the conditions stipulated in the letter sent by CAF on FIFA’s decision to suspend the federation.

However, as a sign of patriotism, the Black Stars players have indicated their willingness to show their love and appreciation for the fans and will play the Kotoko game free of charge.

The match will kick off at 4:00PM.