CONFIRMED: Dauda Mohammed joins Danish side Esbjerg on loan from Anderlecht

Ghana youth striker Dauda Mohammed has completed his loan move to join Danish side Esbjerg from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The move has been confirmed 24 hours less than 24 hours Ghana's leading football website Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively reported the news.

The move is necessary due to his lack of playing time at Anderlecht despite working hard to impress manager Vincent Kompany.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in Holland, where he enjoyed a remarkable stint which nearly helped the Vitesse Arnhem to Europa League qualification.

Mohammed came close to making the move a permanent one but the Eredivisie club were reluctant to pay the asking price of the Belgian side.