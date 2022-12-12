CONFIRMED: Ex-Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu appointed Ghana U-20 coach

The Ghana FA has appointed Samuel Boadu as the new Ghana U-20 coach as exclusively revealed by GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters.

The former Hearts of Oak coach takes over from Coach Karim Zito who led the team to win gold at the 2021 Africa U-20 Championship in Mauritania.

Boadu's appointment is a confirmation of GHANAsoccernet.com exclusive report about his new role with the Black Satellites.

Boadu gets his first national team appointment since leaving Hearts of Oak after winning the Premier League title and two MTN FA Cup titles in the 2020/21 season for the Ghanaian giants.

The former Medeama coach will be assisted by Desmond Offei who holds a UEFA A certificate (Level 4) Licensed Professional football coach.

Desmond is a former U-18 Head Coach and U-21 coach at Royal Antwerp FC. He is also a former Lokeren U21 and Lusitano SAD Head Coach.

The other Assistant Coach is Salifu Fatawu - a former FC Tanga and Swedru All Blacks coach who previously worked under Karim Zito to win gold in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021.

Meanwhile former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda has also been drafted in as goalkeepers Coach. He played for Okwaku United,

AshantiGold SC, Orlando Pirates, Chippa United, Enyimba FC and Legon Cities. Fatawu featured for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2013, 2015 and 2017 respectively.

Their immediate assignment is to lead Ghana to the 2023 African Games slated for Accra in August next year.

Ghana failed to qualify to the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in February next year.

The team failed to defend the WAFU Zone B title after losing to Burkina Faso 2-1 in the qualifying campaign this year.

Boadu will be the new man in charge of the team with Karim Zito expected to make way after being in charge for close to five years.