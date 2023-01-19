CONFIRMED: Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah applies for Black Stars job

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has applied for the vacant Black Stars job.

The Ghana Football Association are in a hunt for a new coach after Otto Addo stepped down following the Black Stars elimination from the World Cup.

Appiah has admitted his interest in the job, confirming he has dropped his application for the position of the Black Stars head coach.

"It is true, I have applied for the job," he told Sompa Sports. "When I heard the FA saying no Ghanaian has applied, I felt that being a Ghanaian, I had to apply to show we can prove ourselves, so I added mine to the foreign list."

According to the GFA, over sixty applications have been received, most of the coaches being foreigners.

“I can say over 60 coaches have applied for the Black Stars coaching job and those coaches are European and South American coaches,” FA spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum told Asempa FM.

The federation is expected to announce a new coach before the nd of the month as preparations begin ahead of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.