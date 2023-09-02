GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CONFIRMED: Ghana captain Andre Ayew invited for Central African Republic match

Published on: 02 September 2023
Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been included in 25-man squad for the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic.

Despite currently being unattached to a club, Ayew has been called up for the important match set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Hughton's decision to include Ayew in the squad showcases his belief in the midfielder's value, leadership, and experience. As the captain of the team, Ayew's presence on the field and his contributions off the pitch are expected to play a pivotal role in Ghana's quest for qualification to the Ivory Coast-held tournament.

Ghana currently hold the top position in their qualifying group. However, a defeat against CAR, who are also vying for qualification, could potentially result in Ghana's unexpected elimination from the competition.

Andre Ayew, with 24 goals for the Black Stars, will undoubtedly be aiming to make an impact on the field if given the opportunity to feature in the match scheduled for September 7.

His experience and scoring prowess could prove to be crucial in Ghana's efforts to secure their spot in the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations.

