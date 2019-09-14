CONFIRMED: Ghana FA presidential and executive council elections fixed for 25 October

A new Ghana Football Association president will be elected on 25 October, 2019, the Normalisation Committee has announced.

Nominations shall open from 16 September, 2019 to Friday 20 September, 2019 with forms available at the Ghana FA secretariat or downloaded from the website.

This will be decided by Congress which will have 120 delegates.

Also on the day, Congress will elected members onto the Executive Council which will comprise five representatives from the Premier League, three Division One League representatives, two Regional Football Association chairmen and one woman by the Women's Elite Clubs.