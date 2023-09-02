CONFIRMED: Ghana to play Liberia after Central African Republic match

Ghana will engage in an international friendly match against Liberia, taking place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

This friendly encounter forms an integral part of Ghana's preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire in 2023.

The match with Liberia comes just five days after a critical qualifier against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 07, 2023.

Ghana's objective is to secure a spot in the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations, aiming to participate in a record 24th tournament.

While Ghana is driven by the aspiration of continental success, Liberia, who are facing slim chances of qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations, view this friendly as an opportunity to refine their skills and prepare for future competitions.

The kick-off time for this anticipated friendly is scheduled for 4:00 PM at the Accra Sports Stadium, promising an exciting clash between these two African nations.