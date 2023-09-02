CONFIRMED: Hamburg defender Stephan Ambrosius gets first Black Stars invitation for Central Africa clash

German-born Ghanaian Stephan Ambrosius received his very first national team call-up ahead of the September international break.

The 24-year-old centre-back has been named in the Black Stars squad list for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications match on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Ghana will play against Central African Republic in the last round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as they hope to secure qualification to Cote d'Ivoire next year.

The former Germany U21 player completed his international switch to Ghana last year but has yet to make his debut for the West African giants.

Ambrosius spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Germany Bundesliga 2 side Karlsruher SC, where he made 19 appearances across all competitions.

He has returned to mother club Hamburger SV before the start of the 2023-24 campaign, having already played four matches in the league and DFB Pokal.

Ambrosius will complement the absence of Mohammed Salisu and Daniel Amartey, who have been ruled out of the match against the Wild Beasts due to injury.