CONFIRMED: Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah unavailable for Ghana against Ethiopia due to injury

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has withdrawn from Ghana's squad for next week's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia due to recurrent knee injury, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

The versatile player is said to have suffered a swollen knee after Sunday's shock 4-1 defeat to Atalanta in the Serie A.

A Ghana FA statement read: ''According to officials of Inter Milan, Asamoah's condition has been intermittent and there is the need to seek urgent medical attention.

''Coach Kwasi Appiah will not alter his squad. The Black Stars thus travels to Kenya for camping with a 19-man squad.

''The team begins camping in Kenya on November 12, 2018. The Normalization Committee wishes Kwadwo Asamoah a speedy recovery.''

Asamoah made a return to international football in September after a four-year self-imposed exile and featured in the 1-0 defeat to the Harambee Stars in the 2019 AFCON qualifier.

Last month, he was invited for the postponed double-header against Sierra Leone but did not feature in the friendly against Asante Kotoko.