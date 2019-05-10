CONFIRMED: Mukarama Abdulai and Grace Animah named in Black Queens starting XI to face Togo at WAFU

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has named youngsters Abdulai Mukarama and Grace Animah in her starting XI to face Togo at the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Abidjan.

2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner Mukarama has replaced Janet Ayieyam.

Animah has taken the position of Alice Kusi.

Goalkeeper Fafali Dumahesi has maintained her slot as No.1 and will be protected by defenders Gladys Amfobea, Ellen Coleman, Rita Okyere and Janet Egyir.

The match will be played the Stade Champroux Stadium in Abidjan at 6:30pm

Black Queens XI to face Togo:

Fafali Dumahesi-Gladys Amfobea, Ellen Coleman, Rita Okyere, Janet Egyir-Juliet Acheampong, Mavis Owusu, Evelyn Badu, Mukarama Abdulai, Grace Asantewaa, Grace Animah

Subs:

Justice Tweneboaa, Blessing Agbomadzi, Anastasia Achiaa, Alice Kusi, Linda Addai, Jane Ayieyam, Azume Adams

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali