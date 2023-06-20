Confrontation with Sulley Muntari: Medeama SC President Moses Amrah calls it divine intervention in title win

Medeama SC President Moses Armah 'Parker' shared his newfound perspective on the infamous confrontation with former Black Stars player Sulley Muntari during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Armah now believes that the incident, which led to Muntari's dismissal from the camp, was an act of God that ultimately changed the trajectory of his plans for newly crowned Ghanaian champions and his mining business.

The incident, which occurred during a meeting regarding unpaid appearance fees, saw Muntari physically assault Armah who was part of the management committee of the Black Stars, resulting in the player being expelled from the camp, along with Kevin-Prince Boateng, who is said to have insulted coach Kwesi Appiah.

The altercation attracted significant attention and cast a shadow over Ghana's World Cup campaign.

However, in a surprising turn of events, in 2022, ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, Sulley Muntari publicly apologised for his actions and reconciled with Moses Armah. The two former adversaries smoked the peace pipe, putting the past behind them and focusing on reconciliation and unity.

During an interview with Accra-based Max FM Armah revealed that upon reflection, he now sees the confrontation with Muntari as a transformative event. He believes that the incident played a pivotal role in changing the course of his plans for Medeama SC and his mining business.

“Looking back now, I think my confrontation with Sulley Muntari in Brazil could have been an act of God because it changed the direction of my plans for Medeama and my mining business.”

Armah has now led his team to the successful feat of winning the Ghana Premier League for the first time while breaking a 46-year title drought for the Western Region.