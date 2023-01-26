Congo defender Raddy Ovouka joins FC Drita on loan from Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have sent out Congo international defender Raddy Ovouka Hokemba on loan to Kosovan club FC Drita Gjilan, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 23-year-old left-back is joining Drita on a one-year contract which will run until January 2024 after passing his medical examination.

Ovouka returned to the Phobians after a season-long loan spell at USL Championship New Mexico United in November last year.

The Congo defender managed 10 appearances for New Mexico before returning to Hearts.

Ovouka was one of the outstanding performers for the Rainbow club before his departure to the United States of America having helped the club win the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

He played 43 matches for Hearts in the Ghana league since he joined in January 2018 where he scored only once in the process.

Ovouka has 6 international caps for Congo since making his debut on March 26, 2021 during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications against Senegal and Guinea Bissau.