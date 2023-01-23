Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange rejects claims he is unhappy at Hearts of Oak

Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange has denied claims that he is not being treated fairly at Hearts of Oak, insisting that he is happy at the club.

According to reports, Mtange is dissatisfied with management, which is why he did not play in the MTN FA Cup match against Dreams, which the Phobians lost 1-0 after Samuel Inkoom missed a late penalty.

“I didn't play our game with Dreams because I was not feeling well but the news going around that Hearts owe me some unpaid signing-on fees and salaries and that is why I did not play on Sunday are all false.

“There is no problem between myself, the playing body, management, and the coach,” Linda Mtange said.

The Congolese midfielder added, “Hearts are taking good care of me, they provide me with everything I need and I'm enjoying my stay in Ghana with the club. I was even surprised by the publication, there is no truth in that report, it is fake. The truth is that there is no problem.

“I only missed the game because I was sick and that is all.”

Mtange assured he will be back for the Medeama clash on Saturday.