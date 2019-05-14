Congress will decide on disqualification of GFA Presidential hopefuls after statues review- Fred Pappoe

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Fred Pappoe says Congress will get to decide and accept the new statues review of the FA after it completion

There have been reports which indicates that the new statues will see to some members of the old administration disqualified from competing for the FA Presidency.

According to him, the statues of the FA which is being reviewed will be sent to Congress for approval when completed thus they will also get to make some recommendations in the statues so Dr Kofi Amoah's comment should be taken lightly.

"I didn't watch the program so I wouldn't like to comment nor say much but the only thing I can say is that it's true the statutes are being reviewed.

"It's a matter of fact and law that it will be brought before congress for accredited football people including myself to discuss and review so he can add any recommendations for now but it will be at congress for acceptance,projections and recommendation for modifications so whatever he says now is to fill airtime", he told Kumasi FM.