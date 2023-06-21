Consistency can guarantee trophy for Black Stars – Former Ghana international Stephen Baidoo

Ex-Black Stars and AshGold midfielder, Stephen Baidoo is confident the men’s senior national team can end their trophy drought if the current squad is maintained for a reasonable period of time.

Baidoo, who represented Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in the year 2000 contends that extensive changes to the playing body have made it difficult for them to win a trophy for the nation.

“You know Ghana is a force to reckon with when it comes to African football. So, I mean winning a trophy is not that far. Football is game full of uncertainties. I don’t accept it if someone says it will take long for us to win a trophy because our current our current are very talented,” he told Kessben Sports.

“The coach has to put them together. They should play together. I always talk about consistency. Consistency is can win us a cup. But if we keep changing the squad then I’m afraid it will be difficult,” he added.

By Suleman Asante