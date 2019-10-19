Construction of ultra modern football complex in Central Region commences

The construction of a new ultramodern Sports complex has started in the Central Region.

Construction works were inaugurated by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira West, Samuel Nsowa-Djan, and the DCE.

The park will be financed by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The project comprises of a standard 11-aside football pitch, multi-purpose rooms, flood light, 1,000 spectator stands and a VIP sitting area.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Asiamah promised residents that the next artificial park in the constituency would be at the Diaso district capital.

The General Manager for Wembley Sports Construction Co. Ltd (WSCCL), the market leader in artificial turf construction and management Nana Antwi, promised that, his outfit would continue to serve Ghanaians with quality artificial Turf produced only by Fifa preferred producers