"Continue the legacy"- Asamoah Gyan proud of Leicester's hat-trick hero Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has backed Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to excel in England following his outstanding performances for Leicester City.

The talented forward bagged his first career hat-trick to propel the Foxes on the brink of Premier League promotion after thrashing Southampton 5-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Issahaku paid tribute to Gyan by performing his iconic dance celebration after netting his third goal of the game.

Gyan reacted by posting: "Continue the legacy boy."

The legendary Ghanaian enjoyed a good spell but brief spell in England, where he became a cult hero for Sunderland after netting ten goals in 34 Premier League matches for the Black Cats.

Meanwhile, Issahaku, who is on loan from Portuguese outfit, Sporting Lisbon, has been Leicester's livewire, with 18 goal contributions this season.

The hat-trick on Tuesday extended his goal tally to six in the Championship with 12 assists to his credit.

Leicester City have the option of making his move a permanent one at the end of the season.