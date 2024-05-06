Contract extension demonstrates Cercle Brugge's belief in me – Abu Francis

Ghana midfielder Abu Francis has expressed his delight at signing a contract extension with Cercle Brugge, emphasising that the new deal reflects the Belgian club's confidence in him.

Speaking after finalising the one-year extension, Abu conveyed his enthusiasm for the future and his commitment to giving his all for the team.

"I am very happy to be able to sign for an extra year and am already looking forward to what lies ahead. Cercle gives me many opportunities, which is the most important thing. With this extension, they demonstrate their belief in me," Abu remarked.

"After my injury, I feel stronger than ever before. It's also increasingly enjoyable to return to a team that is performing well after an injury. Everyone here is motivated and pushing each other," he added, as quoted on Cercle Brugge's website.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Francis will have the option to prolong his stay for an additional year once the initial contract expires.

Operating both defensively and offensively in midfield, Francis made an immediate impact at Bruges, featuring in 33 games and contributing two goals and three assists in his debut season.

However, Francis faced a setback at the beginning of this season due to an injury that sidelined him for six months. Despite this, he made a strong comeback in February, participating in every game, including the Champions' Play-Offs.

Moreover, he earned his debut for the Ghana national team in March, starting in the international friendly match against Uganda.