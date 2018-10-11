Contract rebel Samudeen Ibrahim suspended by Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have suspended midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim indefinitely with a immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Management of the Phobian club took the decision to suspend the former Division One best player citing violation of contract.

A post on the club's official Twitter page reads:

"The @HeartsOfOakGH management has suspended midfielder, Samudeen Ibrahim, indefinitely and with immediate effect for multiple violations of his player contract."

Ibrahim is reportedly reluctant to extend his stay with the capital club as his current contract nears expiration.