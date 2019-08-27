GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Controversial diplomat Jon Benjamin posts picture with Newcastle United winger Atsu to mock Tottenham

Published on: 27 August 2019

Controversial Former British ambassador to Ghana Jon Benjamin has taunted Tottenham Hotspur after their 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United at the weekend.

Benjamin, who is an avid fan of West Ham United, took to social media to mock their rivals after their defeat.

Benjamin, famed for several controversial posts on social media, took a jovial dig at Spurs after his team West Ham recorded a 3-1 win at Watford.

“Very well played Christian Atsu for Newcastle and as for Tottenham, well they were just so ….. Spursy,” Benjamin said on Twitter.

 

The Ghana star provided the crucial assist as the Magpies recorded their  first win of the season.

 

