Controversial Takyi Arhin insists Abbey, Fianko deserved a place on Normalisation Committee

Outspoken football administrator Takyi Arhin believes the likes of Randy Abbey and Ntow Fianko should have been named on the Normalisation Committee.

According to the vociferous Techiman Eleven Wonders chief, football brains like former Ghana Football Association (GFA) spokesman, Randy Abbey and erstwhile Division One League Board chairman, lawyer Ntow Fianko deserved to have been named on the committee.

“Some names like Randy Abbey, Lawyer Ntow Fianko would have been perfect” Arhin told Metro FM.

“If the sports ministry had some wider consultations they would not have recommended these names to us.” he added.

“Who is Lucy Quist. Who is Naa Odofoley Nortey. What do they know in football business?” The Eleven Wonders FC chief quizzed.

“Apart from Lawyer Duah Adonteng the rest of the members in the committee know nothing about the game. I will say it is job for the boys.” he concluded.