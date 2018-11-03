Controversial Takyi Arhin says government played major role in Nyantakyi life-time ban

Maverick football administrator Takyi Arhin has stated that government had a hand in FIFA's life-time ban given to former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned for life and fined 500,000 Swizz Franc by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA after four months of investigations into a petition sent by Anas Aremeyaw Anas regarding Nyantakyi’s conduct in the Number 12 documentary.

According to the controversial former Techiman Eleven Wonders chief, government will not be able to prosecute banned Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi hence they provided FIFA extra information to hang their own.

“I have always said that the government acted on impulse and unprofessionally with how they responded to the Anas Expose` and this was because of the names that Nyantakyi mentioned”, he said on Asempa FM.

“Government cannot prosecute or prosecute Kwesi Nyantakyi that is why they were dragging their feet. They provided FIFA with the Dzamefe Commission report which included monies Nyantakyi could not account for, just to hang him”.

Mr. Arhin also expressed his displeasure at the world football governing body for listening to one side of the story, that is only government and not allowing football people to explain their side.

“FIFA also acted unprofessionally at a point by just listening to only government and not allowing the people involved in the game to also state their side of the story”, he added.