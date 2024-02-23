Copper Queens determined to overcome Black Queens in Paris Olympics qualifier

Zambia's Copper Queens are ready to take on Ghana's Black Queens in the third-round, first-leg qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite the unfortunate loss of teammate Norin Betani earlier in the week.

According to the team's captain, Barbara Banda, the Copper Queens are determined to overcome any obstacles and make sure they give their best performance.

In an interview with the FAZ Media Team at the Accra City Hotel, Banda acknowledged the challenge posed by Ghana, particularly in the away leg, but emphasised the team's determination to succeed. "We are not intimidated by the Ghanaians," she said.

"We have played a lot of games and have experienced players. As I know my Copper Queens, we have young players, but I know them as stubborn Queens, and we are here for a purpose."

The winner of the tie will advance to the final round of qualifying for the prestigious multi-sport event, competing for one of the four spots allocated to Africa. Banda stressed the team's awareness of the significance of the match and their commitment to rallying together.

"Firstly, we know what is at stake. We are trying by all means to put ourselves together, and I hope we won’t be affected in the game. We know the reason we are here and the task. We have to concentrate and win the game," she said.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, with kick-off slated for 4 pm.

The Copper Queens are determined to give their best performance and make sure they qualify for the next round of the competition.