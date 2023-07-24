Cornerstone FC confirm appointment of Samuel Boadu as coach

Lower-tier side, Kumasi Cornerstone have confirmed the appointment of former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, as the new 'stop-gap' coach.

Boadu is returning to club management after leaving Accra Hearts of Oak early this year.

"We are delighted to announce Mr. Samuel Boadu as a stop-gap coach. We are certain that Boadu's experience and standard of excellence as a tactician will impact Cornerstone Football Club positively as we work assiduously to revive our old glory Welcome 'Kofi Yesu'," wrote the club on Twitter.

His primary goal is to guide the squad back to the National Division One League after successfully regaining promotion to Division Two having suffered demotion to the fourth tier only two seasons ago.

Boadu is also managing the national U20 side after parting ways with Hearts of Oak.

He was recently linked to a return to the Phobians who are still seeking a replacement for Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic, the manager who took over from Samuel Boadu.

Boadu was also linked to a move to Asante Kotoko but the Porcupine Warriors have reunited with Prosper Narteh Ogum who led them to win the Ghana Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

Cornerstone FC boast the oldest existing team from the Ashanti Region having been founded in 1931, four years before Asante Kotoko's establishment.

They also have an impressive history in Ghana football following their two FA Cup triumphs in 1959 and 1965.

They also won the WAFU Championship in 1998.

However, they, unfortunately, vanished after their relegation from the top flight in the late 90s while suffering a series of demotions further down the Ghanaian football ladder.