"Corruption is the cause of Africa's poor display at the World Cup" - Alban Bagbin

Ghana's second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has attributed corruption with Africa's five teams abysmal performance at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Africa had high hopes ahead of the global football showpiece as the five representatives; Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Egypt showed great promise.

However, none of the countries advanced into the knockout stage - which has placed the development of the game under heavy scrutiny.

It is the first time the any of the continent’s representatives failed to reach the second round since 1982.

“Systemic corruption in Africa means that most people who are more qualified to be selected into our national teams do not get the opportunity," said Bagbin.

"Team slots are sold to the highest bidders."

"You may get away with it in your little corner, but when you reach a place like the World Cup where others have only selected their players on merit, you will be exposed,” he said during an interaction with journalists in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on July 3.