COSAFA gives unwavering support to CAF President Ahmad over recent attacks

Southern Africa's regional football body (COSAFA) has unanimously given its ringing endorsement to CAF President Ahmad over the recent attacks insisting the moves are calculated to remove him from office.

COSAFA says it has been moved to take the action because the recent accusations against the Malagasy leader of Africa's football governing body is meant to destabilize the organisation.

Former CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy, who was fired from his post two months ago, is suspected to be working with some elements in African football to bring Ahmad's reign to an end with the series of allegations.

Fahmy has reported Ahamd to the FIFA Ethics Committee with several accusations including claims of sexual harassment, financial mismanagement and profligacy.

However these claims have been flatly rejected with outright denials of the sexual harassment claims while specific claims of financial mismanagement have been rebuffed with proof that the expenditure was made through the laid down procedure.

These allegations were said to be threatening the reign of Ahmad and now the 14-member strong regional body says the entire African football fraternity must unite behind Ahmad with the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt looming.

"For some time now the Africa Football Confederation has been the subject of various character assassination attacks. These attacks whose stated objective is the removal of the President become more and more unhealthy of African Football," Philip Chiyangwa, Chairman of COSAFA, wrote in a statement on Thursday.

"At the meeting of the COSAFA Executive Committee in Durban, South Africa yesterday 29th May, 2019, the members unanimously expressed their concern and called upon the membership to express their solidarity and support for the President of CAF in his much-needed mission to restructure our Confederation.

"A few weeks before the final phase of the inaugural 24-team CAN 2019 in Egypt, COSAFA invites all football stakeholders to unite in support of CAF and its President for the development of African Football."

Ahmad's closest allies believe the recent changes he is making in the administration of the game in African is causing anger in some quarters, resulting in the attacks he has suffered.

The decision to bring more balance to the staff of CAF has not gone down well as he is seeking to reduce the number of Egyptian at the headquarters to 50% with the rest of the staff coming from the rest of the continent.

Before taking over the Egyptians working within the continental governing body was about 90% but several others have been from all part of Africa to help redress the balance.

Ahmad has been credited for undertaking reforms including the expansion and timing of the AFCON which is now attracting record number of sponsors and supporter interest.

