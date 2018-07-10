Cosmos Dauda joins Jordanian giants Al-Faisaly despite consistent denials over the move

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward Cosmos Dauda has finally joined Jordanian side Al-Faisaily after consistently denying moves to the club.

The 24 year old joins the Club after he was released by Accra Hearts of Oak for non performance. Dauda was among a group of players shown the exit door at Hearts in May.

The former Mighty Jets striker has been on trials in Jordan since leaving Hearts. He was reported to be on the radar of Ghanaian cl;ub Ashantigold and Medeama SC but opted to continue his career abroad.

According to close sources, Dauda signed a two year deal with the Jordanians.

Cosmos Dauda lashed out on journalists for breaking news of his signing for Al Faisaly, claiming he was on a visit at the club. He went on to question the integrity of Ghanaian journalist for breaking news without thoroughly seeking information.

It is obvious he was on trials at the club and subsequently signed for Al Faisaly.

The former Phobian has a stellar first season at Accra Hearts of Oak where he ended the season as the club's top scorer, endearing himself to the fans of the club.

However, his form declined tremendously in the second season and could not improve in his third season and was shown the exit door by the management of the club.