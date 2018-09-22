Cosmos Dauda takes swipe at Hearts of Oak; describes friendly match against Kotoko as 'nonsense'

Former Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda has taken a dig at the management of his former club for playing a friendly match against sworn rivals Asante Kotoko, alleging that the club used the players to enrich their purse.

Some section of Hearts of Oak fans called on management of the club not to play in any unofficial game with their bitterest adversaries.

This follows a sequence of events after the Porcupine Warriors beat Hearts back to back in a two legged friendly games in Kumasi.

Seven Phobian fans were apprehended for destroying properties at the Baba Yara stadium which to the dismay of some fans are calling for the Phobians to not engage their rivals in friendly games.

And Dauda, who left the club to join Jordanian top flight side Al Faisaly in the summer, has waded into the issue by claiming that management of the club used the players to enrich themselves.

"You assemble 11 Kotoko and Hearts players and people who came to watch the match couldn't go back home and now awaits judgment from the court."

"What is the cause? They gather 22 players 11 at Hearts, 11 Kotoko just to enrich themselves at the expense of the players who are trying to make better careers for themselves.”

"Yes they are just using us, that match played how much did the players get, the highest you will get is insults because Hearts lost"

"Useless players, very lazy we need a coach, we need this we need that. You bring Jose Mourinho to Hearts of Oak give him 2 weeks they will sack him."

"Players give to the system but the system doesn't give back to the playing body. How can we continue like this, it pains me a lot.”

"They waste our time and use us to make money. How much did they get at the gate, at least the players should get money since they haven't paid salaries to the players, these same big men won't pay the salary of players.”

"Should I continue talking, I will say a lot of things. Where and when did you hear Barcelona playing Real Madrid in a friendly, where do you hear such nonsense?

"It was wrong! You don't play friendly matches against your arch rivals."