Countdown to AFCON 2023: Your comprehensive guide to the football extravaganza in Cote d'Ivoire

As the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 approaches, the excitement is building to a crescendo. With Cote d’Ivoire hosting the tournament for the second time, football enthusiasts across the continent are gearing up for a month of intense competition.

Key Details:

Top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, advance to the last 16, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, a match for third place, and the final. Kick-off Times: Group stage and knockout stage matches scheduled at 14:00, 17:00, and 20:00 (all times GMT).

Key Matches:

High-stakes encounter in Group A on January 18 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (17:00 GMT). Senegal vs. Cameroon Duel: Group C heavyweight clash on January 20 at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro (14:00 GMT).

Road to the Finals:

Determining the best of the rest on February 10 at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00 GMT). Grand Finale: The much-anticipated final showdown on February 11 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00 GMT).

Tournament Favourites:

Senegal: Despite key players moving to the Saudi Pro League, Senegal, the current champions, remain favourites. Other strong contenders include Morocco, Nigeria, Algeria, and the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire.

As the clock ticks down to the kickoff, the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 promises to be a month-long celebration of African football excellence, filled with brilliance, drama, and unforgettable moments. Get ready for the spectacle!