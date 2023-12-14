Countdown to Kickoff: All you need to know about the 2023 AFCON

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is approaching, with Ivory Coast hosting the finals for the second time.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday, January 13, as the hosts face Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Here's an overview of the groups:

Group A: - Ivory Coast - Nigeria - Equatorial Guinea - Guinea-Bissau

Group B: - Egypt - Ghana - Cape Verde - Mozambique

Group C: - Senegal - Cameroon - Guinea - The Gambia

Group D: - Algeria - Burkina Faso - Mauritania - Angola

Group E: - Tunisia - Mali - South Africa - Namibia

Group F: - Morocco - DR Congo - Zambia - Tanzania

The group stage runs until January 24, with at least two games each day. Matches are scheduled at 14:00, 17:00, and 20:00 (all times GMT). The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams advance to the last 16.

The tournament takes place in six stadiums across five host cities:

1. Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (Capacity: 60,000) 2. Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (Capacity: 33,000) 3. Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro (Capacity: 20,000) 4. Stade de la Paix, Bouake (Capacity: 40,000) 5. Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo (Capacity: 20,000) 6. Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro (Capacity: 20,000)

Matches will be held at 14:00, 17:00, and 20:00 during the group stages and knockout stages starting on January 27.

Some key fixtures include the opening match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau, Egypt vs. Ghana, and Senegal vs. Cameroon.

The knockout stages begin on January 27, leading up to the final on February 11 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

The tournament features top teams like Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco, with many considering Senegal as favourites to retain the title.